Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 227.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 93,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $458.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

