Jane Street Group LLC Sells 26,389 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

