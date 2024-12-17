Jane Street Group LLC Sells 328,208 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328,208 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.