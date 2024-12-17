Jane Street Group LLC Sells 39,897 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,897 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Exponent worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Exponent by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 62.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Exponent by 19.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This represents a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

