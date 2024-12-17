Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

