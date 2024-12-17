Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POU. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.40.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$29.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.06. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.51 and a 1 year high of C$33.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

In other Paramount Resources news, insider Brenda Gail Riddell acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.30 per share, with a total value of C$3,129,630.00. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$2,101,200.00. Insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

