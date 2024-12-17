Jefferies Financial Group Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Snowflake stock opened at $172.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $95,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 751,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,753,024.55. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,158 shares of company stock valued at $46,709,467 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

