Kadant Presents Robust Investor Day Slides Pioneering Sustainable Industrial Solutions**At Kadant’s Investor Day on December 12, 2024, the company showcased its commitment to pioneering industrial solutions for a sustainable future. The event encom

*
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Kadant’s 8K filing here.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
