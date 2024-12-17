KeyCorp Estimates T-Mobile US’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.58.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $229.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $153.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.79.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,869 shares of company stock worth $47,018,239. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

