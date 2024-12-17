Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 98.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 62.9% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,141.24. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

