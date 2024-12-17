Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $26.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

KTOS opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 282.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In other news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,406.48. This trade represents a 7.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $33,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,801.60. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,765 shares of company stock worth $1,663,507. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

