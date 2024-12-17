Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,260 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 62.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 32.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 675,800 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Kyndryl by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,723,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kyndryl by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,643,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,744,000 after acquiring an additional 232,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE KD opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

