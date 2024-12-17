Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
