Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Position Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lazard were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 58.9% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.38. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.22 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

