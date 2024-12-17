Leede Financial Issues Positive Outlook for CVE:PHA Earnings

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Premier Health of America in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Leede Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Premier Health of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Premier Health of America’s FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Premier Health of America stock opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. Premier Health of America has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.67.

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

