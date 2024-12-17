Leerink Partnrs Increases Earnings Estimates for Hologic

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hologic has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.3% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.