Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Life360 were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 170,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Life360 by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Life360 in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In related news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $136,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,162.02. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Hulls sold 556,569 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $22,830,460.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,696 shares in the company, valued at $39,079,589.92. This represents a 36.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,673 shares of company stock worth $25,855,843.

Life360 Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIF. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Life360 Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

