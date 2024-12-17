Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 96.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 64,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

