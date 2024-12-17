Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

