Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 4.8 %
MRIN opened at $1.98 on Monday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.60.
About Marin Software
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.