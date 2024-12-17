Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $124.14 and last traded at $124.14, with a volume of 310932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,250.02. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,525,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

