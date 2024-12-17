MDB Capital Holdings, LLC Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

On December 10, 2024, MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. At this meeting, several key matters were decided upon by the Company’s shareholders.

The shareholders elected eight nominees to serve as directors until the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified. Additionally, they considered and voted on a non-binding advisory resolution to approve the compensation paid to the named executive officers for the 2025 fiscal year. Moreover, a non-binding advisory determination of the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation was also voted on, along with the ratification of the appointment of RBSM LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

As of the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 4,295,632 shares of Class A Common Stock, with one vote per share, and 5,000,000 shares of Class B Common Stock, with five votes per share. This represented a total of 29,295,632 votes. The shares represented at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, totaled 27,086,417 votes, which constituted 92.45% of the shares entitled to vote.

For Proposals 1 and 2, there were 1,363,186 broker non-votes each, while Proposal 4 had no broker non-votes. The voting results for each Proposal were as follows:

– Proposal 1: The election of the eight nominees garnered significant support, with votes in favor ranging from 25,599,786 to 25,713,720.

– Proposal 2: The non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation for the 2025 fiscal year received 25,595,078 votes for, 101,568 votes against, and 26,585 abstentions.

– Proposal 3: The advisory determination of the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation resulted in 346,073 votes for one year, 19,124 votes for two years, and 25,209,730 votes for three years, with 148,304 abstentions.

– Proposal 4: The ratification of RBSM LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, received 27,078,560 votes for, 901 votes against, and 6,956 abstentions.

Based on the vote under Proposal 3, shareholders will be asked every three years for an advisory vote on the compensation paid to named executive officers.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

