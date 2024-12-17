MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) and Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Critical Contrast

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust $51.29 million N/A N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $121.29 million 10.45 $118.76 million $1.56 8.67

This table compares Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and MidCap Financial Investment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

Dividends

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 MidCap Financial Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57

MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus target price of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 37.05% 11.37% 4.70%

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen California Value Municipal Income Trust. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust was formed on April 30, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

