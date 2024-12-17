Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

