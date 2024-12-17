Morgan Stanley Downgrades Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $36.26 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.4089 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

