National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:RCI FY2025 Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

In other Rogers Communications news, Director David Alan Robinson bought 675 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.88 per share, with a total value of C$34,344.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,344.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

