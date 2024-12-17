National Bank Financial Estimates Transat A.T. Q1 Earnings

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Transat A.T. in a report released on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

TRZ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.45 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$1.81.

Transat A.T. Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$72.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.