National Bank Financial Lowers Earnings Estimates for Empire

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a report released on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Empire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Empire Price Performance

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.