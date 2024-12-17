National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 579 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in InMode were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 314.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in InMode by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

InMode Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.