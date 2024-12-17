National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 7,741 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 910.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

FCG opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

