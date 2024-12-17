National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 690.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 985.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.02 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.