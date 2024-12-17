National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 79,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:FLBR opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.