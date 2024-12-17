National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 7,500 Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDIV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDIV opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.