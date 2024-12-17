National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 330.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 435,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 334,362 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 255,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.