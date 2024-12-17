National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 193.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $968.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

