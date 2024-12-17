National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,592 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2,683.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 869,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,024,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,884,722.95. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

