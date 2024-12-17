National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3,606.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 265,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

VFVA stock opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

