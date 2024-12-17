National Bank of Canada FI Has $106,000 Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARKG opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.