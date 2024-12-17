National Bank of Canada FI Has $108,000 Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,038,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $14,679,842. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $252.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.87. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $364.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on POWL shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

