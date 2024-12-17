National Bank of Canada FI Has $116,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

