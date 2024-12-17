National Bank of Canada FI Has $124,000 Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,032 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 115,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.35 to $6.35 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.