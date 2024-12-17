National Bank of Canada FI Has $144,000 Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,439 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $282,366,000. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 739.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 828,151 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 136.8% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,691,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE KWEB opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

