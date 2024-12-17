National Bank of Canada FI Has $156,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.59. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

