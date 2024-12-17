National Bank of Canada FI Has $208,000 Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 752.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $1,579,583.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,935,728.54. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.8 %

RRX stock opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.82. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $130.94 and a 1-year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

