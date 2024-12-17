National Bank of Canada FI Has $224,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2,404.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

