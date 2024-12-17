National Bank of Canada FI Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in FLEX LNG by 6,254.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 39.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

NYSE FLNG opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Further Reading

