National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 364.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JBBB opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

