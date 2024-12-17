National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 974.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 68.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $209,306.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,894.84. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

