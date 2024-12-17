National Bank of Canada FI Invests $174,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,557,000 after buying an additional 59,248 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.38. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

