National Bank of Canada FI Invests $186,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 129,457 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 741.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.81.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

